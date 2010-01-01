Hi, I'm Taquanica, an Independent Travel Advisor and the owner of Run Away With T Travel. I've always loved travel and there's never a more peaceful place than by the clear blue sea for me. Although the beach is my happy place, I've visited 20+ countries across 5 continents, traveled to 27 states, and have a host of destinations on my list to be explored.





My love for travel inspired the forming of Run Away With T Travel and my goal is to help others fulfill their bucket lists and embrace the luxury of travel affordably. I use my travel experiences, industry certifications, and top tier vendor partnerships to curate the best packages for my clients in order to achieve this goal.





Ready to get started? Visit the Services page to book a la carte travel services or complete a Travel Inquiry Form to help me curate a customized experience for you. Whether it be a trip to swim with dolphins in the Caymans or float in a hot air balloon in Cappadocia, I go above and beyond to make sure all your needs are met and all your questions are answered.